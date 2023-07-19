The online world is far too vast and complicated for a dinosaur like me to navigate, and that is why I so appreciated the July 13 Post-Dispatch. Op-ed writer Max Boot did a great job of explaining DPCMs (even providing a pronunciation: Bravo!). Next, an Associated Press story on page A10 enlightened me about the Anthropocene (epoch, not era) which began about the same time I entered the world back in 1952. Who knew?
Needless to say, I have never Twittered or Tweeted, but delighted in (Washington Post’s) Molly Roberts’ opinion that Twitter has nothing to fear but Twitter itself. I’m happy to take her word for it!
Julie Sharamitaro • St. Louis