The online world is far too vast and complicated for a dinosaur like me to navigate, and that is why I so appreciated the July 13 Post-Dispatch. Op-ed writer Max Boot did a great job of explaining DPCMs (even providing a pronunciation: Bravo!). Next, an Associated Press story on page A10 enlightened me about the Anthropocene (epoch, not era) which began about the same time I entered the world back in 1952. Who knew?