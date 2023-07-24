Democrats and Republicans have increasingly embraced the maxim that, in politics, perception is reality. One has only to look at the rise of partisan talk radio and cable channels like Fox News and MSNBC whose audience appeal is to confirm preconceived viewpoints (some with greater abandon than others) in order to realize this.

However, perception certainly isn't reality. Reality is the state of things as they actually exist. It has a factual basis but perception is an interpretation of those facts colored by personal values and goals.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the uproar surrounding recent election lawsuits and current high profile investigations. Whether it's Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Hunter Biden, George Santos or another political figure, far too many Americans form conclusions based on their perception of the accused or the investigators rather than base their judgments on the factual evidence that is presented. Tragically, this is exactly where enemies of democracy want us: America's political will paralyzed by dueling perceptions rather than being grounded in reality.

Because reality can't be scripted for maximum appeal, politicians and programmers play to our perceptions with self-fulfilling messages. However, reality is the anchor which keeps America from going politically adrift.

John McDonald • Ferguson