The tragic, and most likely avoidable, deaths of two people during the recent storm hits home for me in a very personal and painful way. A young woman in the Grove neighborhood died after a tree crushed the car she was sitting in. Multiple people came to her aid and tried calling 911 dozens of times but never got through. A 5-year-old boy in Jennings died after a tree fell on his house and it took 45 minutes for EMS to get there.

Our brother, Rodney LaRue, died in September 2021 lying on the pavement bleeding after a car ran him down. ("Man dies after waiting 38 minutes for St. Louis ambulance; family seeks answers," Oct. 19, 2021.) The ambulance was delayed due to someone throwing a rock at it. It was approximately 35 minutes before the ambulance arrived. Rodney was alert and talking right after he was hit, but he lost consciousness in the ambulance. He might be here today if EMS had been allowed to do their job.

Something has to be done about this emergency response situation before more people die.

Kathy LaRue-Ziegenmier • Chesterfield