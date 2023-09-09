It was great to read about Serenity High School in Texas, where students in recovery from drugs and alcohol can finish high school and continue to work on their sobriety. ("Recovery high school provides ‘accountability, safe space’ amid rising drug use," Aug. 9.)

About a year ago, the Missouri Legislature passed an omnibus education law, part of which calls for up to four pilot public recovery high schools in our state. There is an effort in Kansas City to start a recovery high school there called Be Free KC. And here in St. Louis, we have a parent-led group working with several local school districts to make it happen (Aspire Advocates for Behavioral Health).

A recovery high school can offer not only a safe space for students, but also provide school-based recovery support. Students can also get support for co-occurring disorders while fulfilling state requirements for a secondary school diploma. We also hope to help the families learn how to live with and support their young people in recovery.

We don’t have a location yet, but hope to start up in the fall of 2025. This will be a public high school, available to any student in the St. Louis area.

More information is available at: www.aspireadvocates.org/recovery-high-school

Connie Mueller • University City