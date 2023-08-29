As a long-time resident of the city of St. Louis, and a wheelchair user, I want to thank the Post-Dispatch Dispatch for publishing Dianne Cummin's op-ed "Call-a-Ride's service cuts are deeply affecting vulnerable lives in St. Louis" (Aug. 20).

Everyone who lives in St. Louis knows that door-to-door transportation is a necessity to be a productive citizen in this city. Cummins’ personal story was moving and highlighted the indispensable role that reliable and accessible transportation plays in the independence of people with disabilities.

However, I feel the need to point out that these cuts in service not only negatively impact me personally, but in actuality all the citizenry of St. Louis, as all of us knows someone who has a disability.

Public transportation is essential. Revenue throughout the city can be lost due to inaccessibility which then results in absenteeism, canceled appointments and lost opportunities. If people with mobility disabilities are not able to access public transportation, then they are not working, paying taxes, eating at local restaurants or patronizing our local shops.

Yes, people with disabilities are capable of doing most activities that people without disabilities do. But people with disabilities have a much smaller margin of error. For example, if you can’t get to work because of a dead car battery, you would call on a friend or a family member, Uber or Taxi, jump on a bus, hop on a bicycle. But for many people with mobility disabilities, if a transportation system like Call-a-Ride isn't available, they only have the option of not going to work or to their medical appointments. This is isolating, impoverishing and can even be deadly.

Steven J. Foelsch • Starkloff Disability Institute in St. Louis