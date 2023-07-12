Regarding Kevin C. Johnson's article "Why I'm not comfortable reviewing Morgan Wallen's concerts in St. Louis" (July 6): I am offended by the article and in my opinion it is racist, with the remarks referring to "white spaces." What does that mean and how is it pertinent in the context of the review? I am a white person who has attended many events where both Black and white people attend. It would never occur for me to think in those terms.

I held a position in the music business, with all Black musicians, where I was the only white person working at that label. I did not feel uncomfortable occupying a predominately "Black space" (to borrow from Johnson's description) nor would it occur to me to write an article in a newspaper declaring how uncomfortable I felt in that space.

It is my understanding that a music critic writes about the musician's music, not about his personal feelings and emotions regarding the person.

Johnson's early support of R. Kelly, even after the press throughout the country was reporting on his offensive conduct, is shocking given Johnson's position and influence on many readers.

Quoting Johnson's the article: "As a Black man, I don’t feel comfortable occupying the predominately white space that is a Morgan Wallen concert." With this attitude and way of thinking, Johnson is not unbiased enough to write an impartial or critical review. His reference to "white spaces" is disturbing.

Perhaps it is time for Johnson to find another venue, where he is not required to attend events which include "white spaces."

I will no longer read Johnson's articles and I am disappointed in the Post-Dispatch editors for allowing this article to be published.

Connie Arell • St. Louis