The most significant problem with wholesale forgiveness of school loans is integrity. Students are told loans must be repaid. Loan forgiveness was not guaranteed. Loan forgiveness is unfair to taxpayers who did not incur debt by paying as they went or not going at all. Government should run its own programs and not privatize them for profit. Colleges should not be subsidized to offer programs that do not realistically lead to employment in the field. These are all issues of integrity.

The process should change because our needs have changed. Wages for jobs that do not require a college degree have passed many jobs that do. School loans should pay school costs: tuition, books, lab fees — on-campus items. Buying a car, traveling abroad, or paying for housing are adult responsibilities that are reasonably expected to be paid by the adult using them.

School loan interest can be re-financed at the interest rate loans were at when managed by the federal government. Only the excessive and exploitative interest rate balance should be “forgiven” and the principal paid by the one who signed for the loan. It is a matter of integrity.

Kathy Martin • Liberty, Mo.