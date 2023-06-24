A major Republican mantra to the point of obsession is crime, specifically crime in big cities run by Democrats. How have Republicans contributed to a solution? Answer: they haven’t. Missouri legislators have tied the hands of urban cops who are literally outgunned by civilians. These GOP lawmakers have devoted the past decade to gutting gun laws. They tried to override federal gun restrictions in their Second Amendment Preservation Act, an unconstitutional law that is being challenged in court.
Residents need not attain a permit to purchase a firearm nor carry a loaded, concealed weapon at age 19. Furthermore, state lawmakers nixed the ability of cities to establish reasonable gun regulations in an effort to minimize local horrors. Taken together, it’s manifest insanity. Just don’t harp on urban crime when your lax gun laws are largely at fault.
Doris Schwartz • Chesterfield