When is it time for someone to retire from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives? I feel now is the time for Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to step down, as well has the great Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who twice in the last few weeks froze in mid-sentence in front of television cameras while speaking.

Both there senators have served our nation with great pride and we should praise them for all they have done. We may be of different party (I am a Democrat) but we should respect these two fine people.

Now is the time to get some young blood representing us in Congress. Not Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, however. He raised his hand on Jan. 6, 2021, in solidarity with insurrectionists. Doesn't he remember running like a coward out of the Capitol? I will vote for former Vice President Mike Pence, because he stood up to his former boss.

Mary Louise DAmico • Affton