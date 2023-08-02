Regarding "Francis Howell school board to revoke anti-racism resolution," (July 21): The resolution, in essence, condemned racism and the detrimental impact it has on Black and brown students. As a result of the all-white board’s vote, the resolution must be removed from all school buildings in the district and all school-related publications.
The board’s vote was inexplicable, disgraceful and grossly regressive. It sends a message which could only serve to further marginalize the minority students in the school district. Decency dictates board rectify the damage it has caused and immediately fully restore the resolution.
Stephen J. Sexauer • Crestwood