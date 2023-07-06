Regarding the editorial “ Jones shouldn’t let her base thwart a promising new direction on policing ” (July 1): Educational dysfunction is noted among the root causes of crime. Public education in this country on full display is a failure as evidenced by the math and reading scores, which were made worse by the pandemic.

The educational-political complex has created a stranglehold on the classroom so that parents and their children are held hostage with no options. Give parents and children the opportunity to shop for better school and teachers who are focused on skills to give children hope for a future other than the default of crime because these young individuals realize this is all they can do with their lives. It begins with the family and the school.