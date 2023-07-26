Regarding "A Gold Glover’s greatest assist: How Hall of Fame spotlight reveals Scott Rolen’s off-field reach" (July 24): The inspiring story about Rolen's humanitarian contributions to others is a reflection of his style as a Hall of Fame baseball player. His father taught him how to play the game right. Unlike other players, when Rolen hit a home run, he didn't salute the dugout, jump up and down, or glare at the pitcher. He put his head down and swiftly circled the bases. No pious gesture at home plate. A few intervening high fives and into the dugout. That is the kind of model athletes should present for kids.