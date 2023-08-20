Regarding recent news reports about the stolen bronze plaques from Jefferson Barracks Cemetery: This is happening all around our south city area. There have been missing mile markers in Carondelet Park on the walking paths and on the River Des Peres Monolithic markers along Germania, to name a few.

I'm sure these are ending up in scrap and recycling businesses. These dealers must know these have been stolen, but apparently greed trumps doing the right thing.

There aren't enough police to to monitor the greedy scrap businesses that help drive this market. So why not offer rewards to them to turn in the thieves who are trying to profit from stealing these items? I would think those stolen from Jefferson Barracks would face federal charges.

Years ago, these kinds of thieves targeted the cemetery where my family is buried, stealing the removable bronze headstone flower vases. Hundreds were missing. My dad spotted some of them at scrap yard and reported it local police but nothing was done.

Obviously, rewarding thieves is more profitable than honesty and good business practices.

Tom Taylor • St. Louis