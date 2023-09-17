Regarding the letter to the editor "2nd Amd. was largely for slave states that feared rebellion" (Sept. 12): The antebellum South promoted the myth of the "happy slave" so Northern abolitionists wouldn't oppose their "peculiar institution" — which contradicted the American revolutionary ideals of equality for all men.

In truth, slave owners were terrified a slave rebellion would arise, as in Haiti, where the French plantation owners were slaughtered by their brutalized former chattels. Dating at least to 1820, regular militia training was rigorously instituted throughout the South.

I'm certain the Constitution's southern founders, whose standard weapon was a single-shot, front-end loader, did not intend troubled youth using high-capacity, semi-automatic weapons to slaughter children at July 4 parades and in schools and supermarkets.

The Second Amendment is an anachronism long past its intended use — to terrify slaves and, later, to enrich gun companies — and should be relegated to history.

Unfortunately, in today's political climate, neither reason and ideals, nor the constitutional transfer of power, can stand up to the blind GOP desire for political power. Bill Clinton's assault weapons ban worked without a hitch, until it lapsed. Surely, reasonable people can resurrect it or, at least, vote these ignorant wannabe dictators out of our institutions.

Ed Protzel • University City