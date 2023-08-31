How many more mass shootings do there need to be before common-sense gun laws are passed? The Second Amendment, which references a "well-regulated militia," was written before modern weapons of war were invented. The mayor of St. Louis wants a ban on these weapons, but has been met with opposition based on the Second Amendment.

How many lawmakers are in the pocket of the National Rifle Association? The people of Missouri and the country want and deserve an answer.

What is happening right now in this country with all the mass shootings is not what the founders intended. It is time now for common-sense gun laws. "Thoughts and prayers" no longer take away the pain of another mass shooting in this country. Pass common-sense gun laws now!

Yvonne Serbell • Sunset Hills