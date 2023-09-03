Regarding the letter to the editor “Framers didn’t expect 2nd Amendment to cause such carnage” (Aug. 29): It’s a fallacious argument to claim the Second Amendment is causing violence. It’s the evil in the hearts of people that causes violence, and it runs rampant when those in charge of keeping the peace fail to do so.

The purpose of the Second Amendment is to ensure a well-armed citizenry capable overthrowing a tyrannical government. It’s not about self-defense, and it’s definitely not the cause of crime and violence.

Gun-control advocates always misrepresent this issue and deliberately fail to make this obvious distinction. Is this because their true goal is not to reduce violence, but to disarm the citizens in order to make it easier for tyranny to exist?

Ivan Shedski • St. Louis