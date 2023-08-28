I laughed when I read “Josh Hawley defers to voters on abortion. Eric Schmitt calls Missouri referendum ‘inevitable.’ " (Aug. 18). They give the impression they expect Missouri abortion policy to be decided by Missouri voters, but does anyone really think they wouldn't vote in favor of a national ban if such a bill came before them in Congress? Can you really imagine them voting no on the premise that each state should be able to decide for itself? Don't give them the chance to demonstrate their hypocrisy.