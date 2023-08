Regarding the proposed personal property tax break for seniors which is being mentioned again ("Councilman revives tax break plan for senior homeowners in St. Louis County," Aug. 15): Why not make this a deduction based on a sliding scale of the amount of income the senior citizen makes? I can see where seniors with above-adequate income should not be given the same break as those on a limited income. I think that would be a fair way to solve this dilemma.