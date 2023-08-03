Regarding the denial of proposed senior property tax freezes in St. Louis County: The county claimed it would be a blow to the school districts to lose such a large amount of tax revenue. I find it almost amusing that they make exceptions for large corporations and developers to be given TIF tax exemptions to build apartment complexes and condos that will leave the school districts with no taxes collected at all.

Amazingly, these seem to fail to be passed on the first vote by the councilpersons and city aldermen, but days or weeks later, they pass with few or no changes. Does anyone besides me ponder the reason why? Perhaps some sort of “compensation” to the people doing the voting for approval?

In days past it was called “greasing the palms” of the politicians. I call it typical politics. Shame on all of you. Seniors will still be paying their taxes, but just what is fair to those on fixed income. I live in the city and my home did not double in value ... unlike the salaries of our aldermen and women.

Tom Taylor • St. Louis