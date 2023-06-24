Thank you for bringing the Clayton Shaw Park Pool limited summer hours to the attention of the Post-Dispatch readership. In this post pandemic year where depression amongst adolescents and adults is sky high, it is shameful that our traditionally wealthy city cannot afford to keep open our world class swimming pool. Health and wellness should be at the forefront of our community, yet we have watched our ice rink become disassembled with multiple concurrent high rise projects being erected. As a community, we must redirect our priorities. A public pool provides the opportunity for healing exercise and a solace retreat from the blistering heat of the late summer. Residents and members of our pool directly benefit from this blue oasis more than from any of the new buildings being built. Perhaps if Mayor Michelle Harris and the aldermen of Clayton visited the Shaw Park Pool at sunset during the late summer, they may consider redirecting their support to the pool?