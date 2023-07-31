David Nicklaus’ column "It’s time to find alternatives to the harmful St. Louis earnings tax" (July 24) was disappointing. I thought a seasoned and experienced journalist would know better than to accept any self-described "independent research” funded by the the Show-me Institute about taxes, particularly the city’s earnings tax. To me, it would be like reporting on research on the harmful effects of tobacco on health funded by the tobacco industry, or giving credence to oil and gas industry conclusions on global warming.

Yes, I’ m sure a 1% tax has a minimal impact on the the decline of the city’s population, but come on. How does that factor compare to a 911 system that hasn’t worked and continues not to work, marauding teenagers with open-carry semi-automatic weapons, significant shortfall in police in our neighborhoods, and decaying roads and infrastructure? Those questions apparently were not asked by the Show-Me research.

As a city resident, I willingly pay the earnings tax. While I'm certainly not excited about paying it, I believe it’s a progressive user tax, one paid by those of us who work here and use the city’s services regardless of where we might live. Compare this tax to most other Missouri taxes, particular sales tax on food and medicine and our basically flat rate income tax, both of which are clearly regressive. Our state leaders even tried to reduce what is considered another user tax, the gas tax, and replace the income tax with generally regressive state revenues.

I do appreciate Nicklaus for challenging the Show-Me Institute and Rex Sinquefield to show us a way to replace the $200 million that the tax brings in. In the unlikely event they respond, what are the chances it will be with a progressive tax?

Tom Rhodenbaugh • St. Louis