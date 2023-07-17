I have been a Cardinals fan since 1946. I also played the game for a number of years. I pitched in college, with some pro offers coming my way. So, I think I know something about the game.

Today's game of baseball is not the game I remember from yesteryear. Back, then starting pitchers went the distance. Today, starters might go six innings and that is it. Well, with the Cardinals relief corps bordering on awful, why not try to keep starters in for full game?

How many more games is our Cardinals manager going to blow by bringing in some double-A reliever? There are no other options, folks! The Cardinals relief corps is awful. At least try something new.

What is the definition of insanity?: Trying the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

Robert Bale • Wilmington, N.C.