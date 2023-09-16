With warm temperatures continuing to hang around, the boating season is expected to extend longer than usual for many on Lake of the Ozarks. As the lake stays full of boaters, it becomes even more important to keep safety top of mind.

Many of us were horrified at the boat crash that occurred on the lake in July. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents and I’ve seen alcohol-related collisions between boats, collisions with docks and boaters speeding through no wake zones.

Our lake is densely populated with bars and restaurants and is heavily developed along the shoreline. Designate a sober operator if alcohol will be consumed on the boat. And remember, boating under the influence is not only dangerous but also illegal.

You’ve got to use some simple common sense when enjoying time on the lake, especially as water temperatures cool. It may be sunny out, but an accidental fall overboard could lead to trouble. Ensure you have a way to get back aboard, especially if you’re solo. Wear your life jackets, keep an eye on the weather and make a float plan by telling others where you plan to be on the water and when you plan to return.

Is your mobile phone fully charged? Is your VHF radio working in case your mobile coverage drops off or your cell battery dies? Know how to call for help and be aware of the nearest emergency services.

Do your part and take the extra initiative to make sure you’re educated and prepared, so that you can enjoy the day without mishap. A safe outing is the first step to creating lifelong memories for you, your family and friends.

Capt. Travis Coleman • Operator, TowBoatUS, Lake of the Ozarks