Currently there is much chatter about the lack of ethics as some Supreme Court judges go about their personal lives. It reminded me of a demonstration of strong ethics from a prominent political leader of the past.

During the 1990s I often served as captain on flights between St. Louis and Washington. On one of those flights I spotted Paul Simon, U.S. senator from Illinois, as he boarded. I greeted him warmly and told him I would be delighted to upgrade his seat to first class. He declined, saying, “I paid for coach and that is where I will sit. Thank you very much.”

This same situation occurred several more times. Each time Sen. Simon declined my invitation. On the third repeat of this scenario, I told the senator, “You know my offer.” He replied, “You know my answer.” He seemed to enjoy these encounters as he broadly smiled.

Robert W. Taylor • Columbia, Mo.

TW Captain (Retired)