Really, St. Charles County . I am appalled at all the hate that is being spewed over a poor librarian choice of dress. With all the problems that Missouri and our country face, such as gun violence, rising crime, homelessness, voting rights and the loss of our civil rights, this is what brings everyone out?

Thank you to the people who spoke up in favor of no dress code. People have a right to be themselves and express themselves however they see fit. No wonder people are fleeing Missouri. They don’t want to live in a state where there is fear. With the Missouri legislature passing laws restricting our civil rights, people had better wake up, as we are becoming like 1939 Germany. I am saddened by all of this news. Where is the common sense? Wake up before it's too late.