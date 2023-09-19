Regarding “Property tax freeze for seniors gets OK in St. Charles County" (Sept. 12): I am 71. My wife and I pay property taxes on our home and cars. I am distressed that people my age who live in St. Charles County have prevailed upon their County Council to take advantage of a bad new state law to freeze property-tax bills for seniors. It is unfair to their younger neighbors, especially those who are trying to raise the next generation of citizens. Many seniors have paid off their mortgages and spend less than they used to. But the new ordinance covers all seniors who receive Social Security, regardless of wealth. Seniors who can afford to live in $1 million homes get tax breaks, while younger families in modest homes pay their full taxes. Seniors who rent get nothing.