Regarding "St. Charles mayor invites residents to share photos of expired temp tags: 'People are angry'" (Aug. 30): This should be happening in St. Louis County, too. For people who have all their license and registration up to date on all our vehicles, it is a slap in the face to those of us who have followed the law and paid all fees.

When I am on the roads all over St. Louis County, I see expired paper tags that are back to 2020 through this year. I see this on St. Charles Rock Road to Lemay Ferry Road and everywhere in between. These paper tags are not just on inexpensive cars, as I have seen Lexuses, Cadillacs and BMWs all with very old expired paper tags.

As well as breaking the law, has anyone given thought to the fact that if involved in an accident, these are not legally registered vehicles? Does their car insurance have to pay the claim? Read the fine print. Do the dealers who sold the vehicle, and are still the registered owners, have any liability here? What about the lenders who have a lien on the vehicle?

It is time for St. Louis County to stand up and enforce the law. Maybe impounding a few cars might get some attention.

As the mayor of St. Charles said, he and his constituents are fed up. Same with St. Louis County taxpayers.

Betty Sawyer • Sappington