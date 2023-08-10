Joe Regenbogen’s guest column “To save our democracy, social studies education must change drastically” (Aug. 3) makes a good point that experience with democracy would help students become good citizens. No matter our age, we should learn to engage with members of Congress through phone calls, letters and even meetings with them. I’ve done all those actions to support poverty-fighting programs, most recently to influence the U.S. farm bill.

The farm bill not only affects farmers and food producers — it plays a significant role in addressing hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Readers can join me in urging Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt as well as Reps. Cori Bush and Ann Wagner to support a bill that fully funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) without adding additional obstacles that restrict access to this vital program.

In addition, they should support incentives which allow SNAP participants to purchase more fresh fruits and vegetables. Everyone should have access not just to enough food to eat, but enough nutritious food to help them lead healthy and productive lives.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town & Country