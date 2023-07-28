I was disappointed by Dave Nicklaus' column, "It’s time to find alternatives to the harmful St. Louis earnings tax" (July 24), repeating various arguments against the tax. The column gave cavalier treat to the critical role the tax plays in keeping the city of St. Louis sound financially. The tax raises substantial money, and no one has put forth any realistic alternative to offset the revenue loss. The elimination of the tax could cause the bankruptcy of the city.

The column ignored arguments in favor of an earnings tax. First, unlike the property tax, it is simple to administer. It is 1% of what one earns. Second, unlike the sales tax, it is not regressive. Those who earn more pay more. Third, if a taxpayer itemizes on their federal return the tax is deductible — reducing their federal tax. This ends up being a multimillion dollar subsidy to the region. Finally, since it does not apply to pension or retirement income, it does not hit vulnerable senior citizens.

Instead of pillorying the earnings tax, time might be better spent considering using such a tax to meet other local government revenue needs. A three-quarter percent regional earnings tax would take pressure off of property and sales taxes, and might even allow for reductions in those taxes by local governments. And a regional tax would also avoid local competition for jobs.

William Kuehling • St. Louis