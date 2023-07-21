I recently spent a few days in Davenport, Iowa. I was in a coffee shop and talked with a couple of friends of my father-in-law. When I mentioned I was from St. Louis, one guy said he heard how dangerous it was here. Another said he heard our crime rate was among the highest in the country.
So this is what St. Louis is known for now. Not the Arch, not the Zoo, not the Cardinals. People hear “St. Louis” and they think “dangerous place.” The mayor and the police chief need to do something.
Joel Harriss • St. Louis