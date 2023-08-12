Regarding “Fewer events set to be held at convention center in 2024” (Aug. 5): The CVC can give all the excuses it wishes for fewer meetings being booked here, but I’m in the meetings industry and I can tell you business is up elsewhere.

Uncertainty surrounding upgrades to the convention center, the city’s ability to host large-scale events, and incidents of violence that seem unmanageable are all factors that may be affecting decision-making by potential clients.

Moreover, the state’s role in shaping perceptions cannot be overlooked. Recent controversial policies such as book-banning, LGBTQ policies that have made some individuals feel unwelcome and women’s rights issues like abortion have become significant touchpoints for decision-makers when selecting a convention destination. St. Louis must take a proactive stance to promote inclusivity, diversity and respect for everyone within the city and the state.

Looking at the example of Florida, we see how political decisions and policies can have far-reaching implications on the meetings industry. By learning from their situation, St. Louis can identify an opportunity to stand apart and attract business.

I would recommend the CVC to actively engage with meeting planners who have pulled out of Florida and showcase the city’s commitment to providing a welcoming, secure and accommodating atmosphere for all participants.

If St. Louis wants to become a popular destination, things must change.

Lois Creamer • Kirkwood