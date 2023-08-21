I moved to St. Louis 36 years ago from Nebraska. Right away I fell in love with St. Louis. The city has so much to offer. Our schools, the zoo, the Science Center, the Cardinals, the Muny, Forest Park and much more.

The Budweiser brewery is one my favorite spots in all of the city. I always take my out-of-town guests there. It is a wonderful place.

My beer of choice since I moved here is Bud. A wonderful beer. We need to put our politics aside and support AB. This boycott over the Bud Light marketing controversy is not good for St. Louis, as it only hurts our citizens and a great product.

It is not fair for the AB employees to suffer for a marketing mistake. Please, St. Louis, let's support Anheuser Busch — our brewery.

George Cobelens • Wildwood