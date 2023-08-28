All of us who call St. Louis our home, whether we live within the city limits or in the surrounding suburbs, should be grateful to and supportive of Mayor Tishaura Jones for her efforts to address gun violence in the city. Banning AR-15s and AK-47s is a major first step in bringing safety and sanity to citizens and the community. Since Missouri stubbornly maintains come of the country's most lax gun laws, we the people, under the mayor's leadership, can ensure our community's future as a civil, thriving urban area.