Regarding " The Statue of Liberty has arrived in Sauget. Sort of. " (June 20): The transition of a downscaled statue of Lady Liberty from a blue state to look out upon a red one across the Mississippi was worthy of any front page.

When unpacked, she was photographed in a prone position. Perhaps being this close to Missouri caused her to duck and cover. Her risk from harm went up a great deal just moving to Illinois, where the death rate by firearms per 100,000 persons was 16.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Possible random stay shots from across the river — where Missouri has a death rate of 23.2 — must cause her to shake right down to her pedestal. She must miss New York, where the death rate is only 5.4.