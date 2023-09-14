Regarding "Ashcroft hires campaign donor to defend lawsuit over investment rules" (Sept. 9): Missouri General Andrew Bailey is apparently too busy pursuing his social agenda to represent Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in a high profile lawsuit brought against Ashcroft by the Securities Industry Association. It is the job of the attorney general to handle such lawsuits, but Ashcroft has asked to hire the Kansas City law firm of Graves Garrett — one of whose partners is a contributor to Ashcroft's gubernatorial campaign — to handle the lawsuit at taxpayer expense, and Bailey signed off on that request.