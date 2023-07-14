I am so disappointed in the Biden foreign policy team and their stance that they are taking toward Ukraine’s NATO membership. They claim that it is not time for Ukraine to be taken into NATO because of the ongoing war of aggression that Vladimir Putin began.

Pushing this decision into some vague time in the future while claiming they can’t do this while the war is going on is allowing Putin to draw this war out as long as he desires. This is very acceptable to him, as he has shown he cares nothing about the loss of his own soldiers who number in the thousands and gives him more time to carry out his plan, hoping the Western countries will tire and quit supporting Ukraine.

It adds to the overall cost of the war, which we’re rightly supporting and financing, but Ukraine’s cost is much greater, considering the ongoing damage to their infrastructure and cultural institutions, displacement of people and, worst of all, the loss of lives. Soldiers, and civilians including the elderly and children, are being lost from the indiscriminate bombing. Schools, hospitals and houses are reduced to rubble, leaving those who survive with no homes, water or services. This is being repeated many times over. It requires rescuers who are at risk while responding to the relentless attacks, retrieving the dead and injured, scrambling to do their work in horrible conditions.

More children will be abducted and dispersed all over Russia, and it will be an almost impossible task to get them returned to their families. Ukraine bears the human cost of all of this.

Many of us are sympathetic to Ukraine’s plight and help as we can afford, but our government seems to be looking at this in a pragmatic way rather than a humanitarian way. Russia is an enemy that must be dealt with, not managed.

Karen Glaub • Wentzville