Regarding “Florissant woman asks court to show mercy to man charged with DUI in her son's death” (June 29): This level of the human qualities of compassion, kindness and forgiveness is rarely seen. It is hard to imagine the depths of the suffering and despair that this tragedy evokes. A woman has lost her son in a drunk driving accident. In the midst of her own grief, anger and struggle she comes to a place where she is able to befriend and support the driver, who was her son’s best friend, and even offers him a place to live.

I admire their courage and their willingness to see the humanity in each other. What an example they set for making a difference in their lives and thus giving hope to others.

May they find peace and freedom and go on to bring the same to others who walk this dark path.

The work of the Freedom Community Center, which offers alternatives to incarceration, is a worthy and laudable service we all should support. The efforts of this grieving mother and young man to support each other and come together in healing are truly inspirational.

Lucy Freeman • Lindenwood Park