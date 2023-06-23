The Editorial Board has once again demonstrated why a serious conversation on firearms will never be had with their references to Columbine and Sandy Hook. ("Editorial: A generational shift on guns," June 18.) Remember, Columbine occurred while the federal assault weapons ban was in effect, and that the firearms were acquired through straw purchases. As for Sandy Hook, the shooter was not the legal owner or purchaser of the firearms used. His mother was. The Editorial Board's insistence that gun laws will stop these tragedies is as much wishful thinking as Republican "thoughts and prayers."