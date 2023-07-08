As a ninth grade student, I am deeply concerned about the lack of financial literacy education in high schools and its consequences for young individuals like me. The absence of comprehensive financial education in both public and private school systems is alarming.

Financial literacy is a crucial skill for today’s teens enabling us to manage our money, make wise financial decisions, and avoid taking on unnecessary debt. Failure to get healthy financial management skills can have a great negative effect on our future. The absence of financial literacy leaves us ill-equipped to make wise financial choices.This lack of knowledge often leads to impulsive spending habits and misguided investments.

Unfortunately, both public and private school systems have failed to educate us in this regard. Financial literacy is rarely given priority in the curriculum. Many teachers lack the training to teach this subject effectively, continuing the cycle of inadequate financial education.

Financial literacy must be included in our curriculum. If done correctly, we students will be equipped with the knowledge we need to successfully navigate our personal finances.

Schools need to acknowledge the pressing nature of this issue. This can be done by creating courses on financial literacy, hosting conferences with financial advisors, and overall promotion of education and awareness. By doing so, these institutions empower us, high school students to make sound financial decisions and secure a brighter economic future for the next generation.

Praveen Vissa • Creve Coeur