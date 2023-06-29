Aisha Sultan often nails an issue, but her column "Lessons from a missing submersible and migrants lost at sea" (June 23) was one of her best. Sultan beautifully contrasts the concern and interest shown the two tragedies and the glaring socio-economic inequality leading to them. It is a gentle but powerful warning that we need to be more thoughtful about the effects that inequality will have on all of us in the years ahead.
Thank you for this article and the author's consistently great writing.
William M. Fogarty Jr. • Webster Groves