For too long, Big Tech has been running a national experiment on our kids — and the results are awful. The mental health crisis among teens and even pre-adolescents has skyrocketed. And we now know from research that the algorithms used by social media companies are feeding harmful content that’s making the crisis worse — with content including pro-anorexia videos, school shooting simulations and promoting illegal substances to kids.

Even worse: These companies know what they’re doing, and they’re profiting off it. The parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Meta, derives $230 million per year from content that promotes eating disorders, according to a 2022 report from the organization Fairplay, which focuses on kids’ safety. This content is viewed by children as young as 9 or 10 years old and can change the course of their precious lives. Monetizing this activity is a scourge on our communities and everyone’s well-being. Resulting behaviors affects entire families not solely the vulnerable, young audiences.

That’s why it’s time to pass the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which would require social media companies to make their online environments safe for children. This federal legislation has bipartisan support among lawmakers and the general public. It was previously voted out of committee unanimously but has not become law yet.

Call Missouri Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt at (202) 224-3121 and urge them to cosponsor KOSA. Our kids deserve better.

Rachel Cartmell • St. Louis