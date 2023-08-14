Regarding “St. Louis has highest Alzheimer’s rate in Missouri, with more than 1 in 10 adults over 65 affected” (Aug. 4): As a support group facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association, I appreciate the Post-Dispatch bringing awareness to the impact that social factors like income, race and education have when it comes to access to treatment and diagnosis for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

We have known for a while that underrepresented communities lead to disparities in health care that impact quality of care, but this is especially critical now, when there are new treatments for Alzheimer’s that are most effective in the earliest stages of the disease, making time of the essence.

As the size of the U.S. population age 65 and older continues to grow, the number of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementia will also increase. We need to act now to remove these barriers to diagnosis and treatment and provide better support to individuals, from insurance and diagnosis to care and support.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a great place to start if you’re looking for resources and the 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900) can help you find support groups to provide help and hope to families facing this terrible disease.

Pat Brown • Mo.