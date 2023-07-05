The power of the U.S. Supreme Court’s political- and religious-right majority — Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts — shines brightly for all to see, as they seem proud to show and impose it upon our country’s minorities.

Who suffers from their political interpretation of the law? All of us. But especially already struggling minorities: women, people of color, the LGBTQIA+ community, and young students and families who seek economic parity. The court’s radical-right majority has destroyed decades of civil rights progress. They agreed in their confirmation hearings to abide by precedent, but have thrown it out the window instead.

The majority is stripping away our constitutional rights. They are proud to dismiss the 14th Amendment’s equal protection promise. Women are on the run from forced birth, and families must flee states that deny them basic human rights. How is this “Liberty and Justice for all?”

Proudly defending its abuses of power, the majority’s political rulings will hurt you or someone you love.

Sue DuBois • St. Peters