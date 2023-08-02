The thorough article on the unmet challenges of our clogged River Des Peres was very much appreciated. ("St. Louis flooded a year ago. Victims demand River Des Peres cleanup, buyouts and more," July 27.) We in University City are looking for answers about why this underground system is still clogged, a full year after so many of us lost our homes in the great flood of 2022. It was so gratifying to see the newspaper take to task the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to, University City officials and even the U. S. Army Corps — even if they did little but point the finger to others.