Congrats on the well done and timely editorial calling for an end to hitting school kids with boards. The euphemism "corporal punishment" camouflages this brutality. In April, the legislatures in both Idaho and Colorado banned this archaic mistreatment of kids. Now it is legal in only 17 states (and used in just 15, since in North Carolina, every individual school board has banned it, and in Wyoming, no district has used it in decades).