After the indictment of former president Donald Trump in Florida, our country has been inundated with cries of unfairness, with rabid complaints issued by Trump himself and his supporters. This action, they claim, is proof of the weaponization of the Justice Department, its power to destroy innocent political opponents at the behest of a “wannabe dictator,” as Fox News stated, on full display.

After decades of lying as often as most of us breathe, misrepresenting facts to avoid responsibility, acting inappropriately with women, defaming anyone who crosses him, using the tactics of a conman to win in business and to control his followers, corrupting the presidency for his own gain, and even attempting to steal an election, Trump is now facing — for the first time — real consequences for his actions.

His behavior since the arraignment is like a man who has lived life as flypaper, now complaining about all the flies. Everything he has ever done has been to gain attention and power for himself, with any publicity being better than none. Now that the scales of justice may finally be leaning against him, he kicks and screams to scare away the flies his own actions have attracted. Unfortunately for him, his sins have only gotten stickier and laced with implications far more serious than he has faced before.

Conservatives from the past would applaud this belated arrival of justice. Instead, they obediently pluck at the flies, trying to remove them from their master. How sad.

Dale Froeschner • Ballwin