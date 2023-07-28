Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that Black people benefited from slavery when he was questioned about new Florida standards for teaching Black history. The standards specifically outline instruction on "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Their personal benefit? The “benefits” were entirely for the “benefit” of the slave owner. These skills rarely benefited the slave. By teaching certain skills, the value of the outcome (products mostly) of the slaves’ work provided larger profits to the slave owners, not the slaves.

It was often a curse for the slave to have special skills. These skills enhanced the value of the slave increasing the likelihood of being sold. Slaves with specialized skills were often fearful of being sold, separating them from the families they were able to nurture under a repressive regime.

Ron DeSantis should stay in Florida where he belongs.

John Sabourin • Richmond Heights