Regarding the letter to the editor "Josh Hawley's embrace of Donald Trump an embarrassment to Missouri" (Sept. 4): I couldn't agree more with the writer. I'm sick and tired of opportunist politicians on both sides, but who are especially prevalent on the political right (among those who proudly claim to be Christians). They pander to the most basic tribal instincts rather than focusing on their jobs of legislating for the common good.

When I was a boy, so well over 70 years ago, my father took his young family for a slow drive through the St. Louis ghettos. I still remember that it was a hot sticky summer day. People who were clearly very poor and seemed defeated were sitting on the stoops to their buildings in the bright sun and heat. My father said, "Take a look kids, it's just not right that some people here in the USA are forced to live in these conditions."

There has been some progress since those days, but unfortunately, my father's comments are still all too true.

M. Sullivan • Ballwin