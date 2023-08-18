Question: How many rich friends did Clarence Thomas have before he became a Supreme Court associate justice? Answer: Not as many as he had after.

Question: Who owns his mother’s house again? Answer: One of his rich friends.

Question: How many private jet flights, paid vacations, sculpted busts, etc., does it take before those providing the transportation and vacations and more get some payback? Answer: I don’t know, but I shouldn’t have to ask the question.

Having to ask the question stains the Supreme Court with an appearance of impropriety so overwhelming that it destroys its own credibility and further damages the public's perception of any remaining integrity of the legal profession.

Howard Smith • Ladue