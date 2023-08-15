I was a U.S. soldier stationed in Germany during the early 1970s. One of the many qualities I admired in the German people was that they openly admitted they made a huge mistake in allowing Hitler to come to power. In doing so, they have been able to move forward and put their past sins behind them. As a result, the country continues to thrive to this day.

However, in the U.S. there is a segment of our society (a very vocal one) that refuses to acknowledge our past sins and is attempting to rewrite history. Examples that come to mind are our invading (not discovering) and conquering this country and subsequently eliminating and/or relocating the Native Americans who lived here long before us.

Our government also relocated Japanese Americans during World War II. As a result, these Americans lived through a humiliating period in our history with many of them losing all of their possessions except what they could carry with them.

Finally, our worst sin was the enslavement of millions of Africans (now African Americans) for generations.

Sadly, even though all this is now history, racism still exists to this day.

For there to be a concerted effort by many in our society to whitewash these stains on our history is an injustice and a mistake. Until we as a people are able to recognize the mistakes of our past, we will never be able to move forward as a country.

Michael Heyer • Ellisville